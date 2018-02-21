Early voting underway for primaries

By Joe Reavis

Early voting for the March 6 political party primary elections opened Tuesday, Feb. 20, and runs through Friday, March 2, at voting locations throughout Collin and Dallas Counties.

On the mid-term ballots are offices for most Texas state offices and several county offices, as well as primary races for a U.S. Senate seat and for U.S. Representative districts.

Eight candidates are on ballots for the U.S. Senate, Republican candidates Bruce Jacobson, Jr., Geraldine Sam, Mary Miller, Stefano de Stefano and incumbent Ted Cruz, and Democrats Beto O’Rourke, Edward Kimbrough and Sema Hernandez.

Running for U.S. Representative, District 32, are Republicans incumbent Pete Sessions and Paul Brown, and Democrats Brett Shipp, Colin Allred, Ed Meier, George Rodriguez, Lillian Salerno, Ron Marshall and Todd Maternowski.

There are 13 candidates seeking party nominations for Governor, three on the GOP slate and 10 for the Democratic Party. The lieutenant governor’s race drew two Republicans and two Democrats.

Other state offices on ballots are for attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, railroad commissioner, supreme court justice and court of criminal appeals.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking nominations for the State Senate, District 8, seat vacated by Van Taylor as he seeks to win election to the U.S. House of Representatives, the office of State Senate, District 30, drew just one candidate from each party, and the District 16 seat features a contest for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Don Huffines.

Running for State Representative, District 89, after the announced retirement of Jodie Laubenberg are Republicans Candy Noble and John Payton, and Democrat Ray Ash. In District 112, incumbent Angie Chen Button, Republican, is running unopposed and will face Democratic candidate Brandy K. Chambers, also unopposed.

For Dallas County Judge, Democratic incumbent Clay Jenkins is unopposed and will face Republican Todd W. Gottel, also unopposed, in the November general election.

Drawing four hopefuls is a race for the nomination as Collin County Judge. Seeking the GOP nod are Chris Hill, Ray Ricci and Scott Johnson, while Danyell Lanier is the lone Democratic candidate.

Running for Dallas County Sheriff in the Democratic Primary are Eland J. Sigler, Marian Brown and Roy Williams, Jr. On the GOP ballot are Aaron Meek and Chad Prda.

Running for Dallas County Commissioner, Pct. 2, are Vickers Cunningham, J.J. Koch and Stephen Stanley in the Republican Primary and Democratic candidate Wini Cannon.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Feb. 20-23, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 26-28 and March 1-2, and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Early voting for Dallas County will be conducted at Sachse City Hall.

Collin County voting locations are located throughout the county, including Smith Public Library in Wylie, Murphy Community Center, Lavon City Hall and Parker City Hall. Early voting also will be conducted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Feb. 26-March 2 at Lucas Community Center.

A voter must show one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification at the polling location. Acceptable photo identification forms are a Texas Driver License issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by the DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing the voter’s photograph, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, or U.S. Passport.

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A person 70 years of age or older may use a form of identification listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original of one acceptable supporting documents. Acceptable documents are a government document showing the voter’s name and an address, including a voter registration certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, certified domestic birth certificate, or a document confirming birth that is admissible in a court of law and that establishes a voter’s identity.

The address on acceptable photo identification or a supporting document, if applicable, does not have to match the voter’s address on the list of registered voters.

