Jaguars caged

Sachse’s girls history making basketball season continued on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Lady Mustangs (28-7 overall as of Monday, Feb. 19) took the court against Tyler Lee in the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals at Eustace High School.

“Our girls are ready for the challenge and are excited to have be only the second team in school history to have reached the regional quarterfinals,” SHS head coach Donna McCullough said. “We are focused on taking it one game at a time and getting to the next round.”

The winner advances to the regional semifinals to face Cedar Ridge or Pflugerville at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Davis Field House in Dallas.

The regional final is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the same location.

Sachse made it to the school record setting third round after beating Mesquite Horn 76-59 on Feb. 16 in area at Lake Highlands High School.

“The win was a total team effort and I am very proud of the game we played,” McCullough said. “Again, we are taking this one game at a time, our goal is to move on every game, we are working hard to do that.”

Horn put up 12 points in the first quarter and gave up 14.

