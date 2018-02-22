Protocols dictate student safety

By Chad Engbrock

A scheduled meeting for Garland ISD took on new meaning last week in the wake of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting.

The district’s security department had planned an informational meeting, which was open to the public, for some time. It would include an overview of the district’s Standard Response Protocol, or SRP. But the coincidence of it falling just a day after 17 people lost their lives in the Parkland school shooting tragedy added more focus to an already important presentation.

About 250 were in attendance including local law enforcement, school trustees and staff.

The SRP provides guidelines for the district and first responders, which take effect in the event of a situational threat such as an active shooter on campus

