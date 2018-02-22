Sachse council elections will be contested

By Chad Engbrock

Two more applications for Sachse City Council were received last Friday, the filing deadline for the May 5 election.

With these applications, both Place 1 and 2 will be contested races.

Teddy Kinzer has filed to run against Place 1 incumbent Brett Franks and Michelle Howarth has added her name to run for Place 2. Incumbent Charlie Ross, Frank Millsap and Mark Qashu submitted their applications earlier in the month for Place 2.

