Searching for the stars

Armstrong students visit newly opened GISD planetarium

By Mariam Ayad

Third graders in Garland ISD have a new reason to be excited about the solar system.

The 77-seat planetarium at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland has been fully remodeled and is open to all third graders in the district. With a brand-new dome and the addition of modern technology, the facility is bringing students a new way to engage with their classroom content.

“They have this exposure, they have these experiences. A lot of the kids haven’t seen anything like this,” Mitzi Howard, Armstrong Elementary third grade science and math teacher said.

The third graders at Armstrong Elementary visited the planetarium Feb. 14. The students had been studying the solar system in class for about three weeks before the field trip so the experience added to their already budding knowledge of planets and space. They participated in pointing out the planets during the presentation and had plenty of questions of their own as well. Howard said she’s looking forward to seeing what the kids write about their visit when they return to the classroom.

