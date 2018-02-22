Updated weather advisory

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for Rapid Creek and Stream Rises in… Rockwall County in north central Texas… Dallas County in north central Texas… * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 945 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that were producing heavy rainfall across Dallas and Rockwall counties. Excessive runoff from these thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding. This means some low water crossings and areas of poor drainage in the region may become impassable. Rainfall rates may approach half an inch to one inch per hour. Given recent heavy rainfall over the past few days, this additional rainfall will aggravate conditions. * Some locations that will experience flooding include… Dallas, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Rowlett, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Coppell, Duncanville, Rockwall, Lancaster, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs , University Park, Sachse and Seagoville. * AFFECTED AREAS: ROCKWALL Instructions: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.