Dads volunteer to become Watch D.O.G.S.

By Mariam Ayad

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Hudson Middle School has some new faces in their hallways and classrooms this semester. The Watch D.O.G.S. program allows dads to join their kids at school and visit classes to connect with middle schoolers and discourage bullying.

Principal Carmen Blakey learned about the program many years ago, but it was a dad of one of her students that introduced the idea for HMS. Blakey knew the program performs well in elementary schools, but was hesitant to start it at the middle school level.

For the full story see the March 1 issue or subscribe online.