Marriage Standard Set

By Dr. Kris Segrest,

lead pastor at First Baptist Church in Wylie.

Before the institution of the Church, or the government or any other man-made entity, God set up the marriage—between one man and one woman for one lifetime. The first wedding occurred in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve. Genesis 2:24 says, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” On the cross, Christ deepened the meaning of marriage. In a day, when marriages break up at a rate of about 50%, traditional marriage has been redefined and younger generations are choosing cohabitation rather than to risk the potential pain of divorce, it is essential that we reclaim the primacy of marriage.

Why do marriages fail? There are many factors, at times it is communication, or intimacy, or infidelity. But, I would submit to you that most marriages fail due to a lack of love. When you consider the Church, remember that Jesus calls the Church His bride. Therefore, He is the groom. As husbands, we are not Jesus, but we are called to act like Him, with respect to our wives.

When you think about love what comes to mind? In our world, romantic love has gotten out of control. Frankly, many couples spend most of their engagement getting ready for the event, the actual wedding, and do not plan for the lifetime that follows behind it. Love is not always pampering and passionate. Christ’s love is sacrificial.

Think about it. Christ gave Himself up so that His bride could experience the fullest of life. Why? Because He loved His bride, the Church. He did not expect the Bride to sacrifice for Him. He sacrificed for her. What if husbands sacrificed regularly for their wives? Do you think homes, families, and marriages would be different? When wives feel loved, the way Christ loved, they will follow their husbands. This kind of love causes men not to use their strength for selfishness, but for selflessness. Our wives should able to reach things because of their husband’s sacrifices that they could not achieve on their own.

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.