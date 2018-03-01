Next Stop State!

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Sachse reached a milestone by qualifying for the girls basketball state tournament in San Antonio.

“I really don’t know what to say. This a special group of players and making it to state is a big accomplishment,” girls head coach Donna McCullough said. “I think it will all sink it once we get there.”

The Lady Mustangs open 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 2 versus Converse Judson in one of two Class 6A semifinals at the Alamo Dome.

Converse Judson is the champion from Region IV.

Plano, winner of Region I, faces off 6 p.m. the same day against Region III champion Cypress Creek.

The winner of both semifinal contests will square off 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Alamo Dome.

Sachse made it to San Antonio after beating Pflugerville Hendrickson 67-63 in the finals and the night before Pflugerville 68-56 in overtime.

