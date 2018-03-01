Police Chief presents highs, lows of 2017

By Mariam Ayad

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Chief of Police Bryan Sylvester presented the Sachse Police Department 2017 Year End Review to the city council at the Feb. 19 meeting. Despite an increase in population, total crime in Sachse has dropped 5% from the previous year.

Sylvester presented some key points from the 2017 report, which included information on burglaries, theft, assault and other crimes. He also discussed the success of the police department’s current programs, such as the new volunteer program, and the introduction of six new officers and two dispatchers to the force

For the full story see the March 1 issue or subscribe online.