Primary early voting ends tomorrow

Early voting for the March 6 political party primary elections ends tomorrow throughout Collin County.

On the mid-term ballots are offices for most Texas state offices and several Collin County offices, as well as primary races for a U.S. Senate seat and for U.S. Representative districts.

Those wanting to know more about the candidates prior to voting can see Voters’ Guides for both Collin County and state races through the League of Women’s Voters, www.lwvcollin.org.

Eight candidates are on ballots for the U.S. Senate, Republican candidates Bruce Jacobson, Jr., Geraldine Sam, Mary Miller, Stefano de Stefano and incumbent Ted Cruz, and Democrats Beto O’Rourke, Edward Kimbrough and Sema Hernandez.

Seeking the open seat for U.S. Representative, District 3, are Republicans Alex Donkervoet, David Niederkorn and Van Taylor, and Democrats Adam P. Bell, Lorie Burch, Medrick Yhap and Sam Johnson.

Running for U.S. Representative, District 32, are Republicans incumbent Pete Sessions and Paul Brown, and Democrats Brett Shipp, Colin Allred, Ed Meier, George Rodriguez, Lillian Salerno, Ron Marshall and Todd Maternowski.

There are 13 candidates seeking party nominations for Governor, three on the GOP slate and 10 for the Democratic Party. The lieutenant governor’s race drew two Republicans and two Democrats.

Other state offices on ballots are for attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, railroad commissioner, supreme court justice and court of criminal appeals.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking nominations for the State Senate, District 8, seat vacated by Van Taylor as he seeks to win election to the U.S. House of Representatives, but the office of State Senate, District 30, drew just one candidate from each party.

Running for State Representative, District 89, after the announced retirement of Jodie Laubenberg are Republicans Candy Noble and John Payton, and Democrat Ray Ash.

Drawing four hopefuls is a race for the nomination as Collin County Judge. Seeking the GOP nod are Chris Hill, Ray Ricci and Scott Johnson, while Danyell Lanier is the lone Democratic candidate.

Running for County Commissioner, Pct. 2, are incumbent Cheryl Williams and Joey Herald in the Republican Primary and Democratic candidate Tanner Do.

On ballots for County Commissioner, Pct. 3, are Republicans Darrell Hale and Dr. Briana Andor, and Democrat David Azad.

Three candidates signed up for Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, incumbent Jerry Shaffer, Mike McCandless and Jeff Graham in the GOP Primary, and unopposed Democrat Dian Engelman.

Early voting hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 1-2.

Voting locations are located throughout the county.

Early voting for Dallas County will be conducted at Sachse City Hall.

Collin County voting locations are located throughout the county, including Smith Public Library in Wylie, Murphy Community Center, Lavon City Hall and Parker City Hall. Early voting also will be conducted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Lucas Community Center.

A voter must show one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification at the polling location. Acceptable photo identification forms are a Texas Driver License issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by the DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing the voter’s photograph, U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo, or U.S. Passport.

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. A person 70 years of age or older may use a form of identification listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original of one acceptable supporting documents. Acceptable documents are a government document showing the voter’s name and an address, including a voter registration certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, certified domestic birth certificate, or a document confirming birth that is admissible in a court of law and that establishes a voter’s identity.

The address on acceptable photo identification or a supporting document, if applicable, does not have to match the voter’s address on the list of registered voters.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

