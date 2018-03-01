Video: World War II MIA soldier’s remains returned to family

Arnold Guy Harrison, who was 20 when he died, was returned to his family in Sachse Thursday, March 1 at Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home.

In November 1946, the U.S. Army began disinterment to bring the remains to Oahu for identification at the Central Identification Laboratory. In 1947, remains designated Unknown X-206 were sent to the Schofield Barracks Central Identification Laboratory in Hawaii for analysis. When the X-206 could not be identified, they were reinterred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Harrison is survived by his cousin, John Welnack, 88, of Sachse.

For the complete story see the March 8 edition of The Sachse News.