Sachse girls basketball falls in state semifinals

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

SAN ANTONIO – The most successful girls basketball season in school history came to a close on Friday night at the Alamodome.

Sachse fell 71-66 against Converse Judson in the Class 6A semifinals.

Judson advances to face Plano at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals at the same location. Plano beat Cypress Creek 64-53 in the other semifinal contest earlier in the day.

Sachse jumped out a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, but gave up 19 in the second and score just seven for a 35-27 deficit at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs took control in the third quarter and managed 21 points, while limiting the Lady Rockets to 10.

Judson came back in the fourth quarter to score 26 and give up 18 in a five-point win.

Sachse’s Adhel Tac finished with 18 points, Jayla Brooks scored 17, Kayla Demus added 13 and Tia Harvey netted 12. Followed by Avery Crouse with four and Brea Bradley recorded two.

The Lady Mustangs finished the season 30-8 overall and were the District 10-6A champions.

