Garland School District reported that they would not hold a school board election this year due to an uncontested race for Place 6 and Place 7.

Incumbent Robert Selders, Jr., Place 6 ran unopposed. Selders was first elected in 2015.

Place 7 trustee Rick Lambert did not refile for his seat. Wesley “Wes” Johnson, of Garland filed for Place 7.

Both Selders and Johnson have been certified as unopposed and are elected.

