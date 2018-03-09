Robotics team set to compete at world tournament

One Hudson Middle School Robotics Team is headed to the VEX Robotics World Tournament this year.

Eighth grader Danh Nguyen and seventh grader Tanner Raley are headed to Louisville, Ky., next month to compete against teams from around the globe. The middle school tournament will include teams from as far as China, South Korea, Macau, Thailand and Taiwan.

HMS had 10 teams that entered into the VEX competition this year in December. Three teams advanced to the state tournament in Greenville but only one made it all the way to VEX World.

By Mariam Ayad • Staff Writer • [email protected]

