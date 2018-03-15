New downtown plans include wider roads

A new downtown Sachse is in the works and will include local stores and restaurants as well as large sidewalks, patios and open spaces.

“This is a project that’s close to heart because I feel like it’s a reflection of how great the community is of Sachse and that’s what this project is going to reflect,” City Manager Gina Nash said.

The development will turn the intersection of 5th Street and Hwy. 78 into a pedestrian-friendly downtown area that will be the heart of Sachse within the coming years. The development will also widen sidewalks and roads from City Hall down Sachse Road to 5th Street and then to Hwy. 78.

For the full story see the March 15 issue or subscribe online.