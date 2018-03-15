Runoffs on tap for state, county elections

After the March 6 primary races concluded, several runoffs developed in county and state races and will be decided in a runoff election set for May 22.

On the mid-term ballots were offices for most Texas state offices and several county offices, as well as primary races for a U.S. Senate seat and for U.S. Representative districts.

In Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Republican race, there will be a runoff race between Mike McCandless and incumbent Jerry Shaffer. McCandless received 2,424 votes (37.13 percent) and Shaffer received 2,076 votes (31.80 percent.) Third opponent in the race Jeff Graham received 2,029 votes (31.08 percent.) The winner will face Democratic nomination winner Dian Engelman who received 1,984 votes (100 percent.)

