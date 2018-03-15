Sachse, Rowlett share top spot in 10-6A

Sachse girls soccer moved into a tie for first place after going 2-0 last week.

They started off by avenging an earlier loss to Rowlett with a 3-0 home win.

Gracie Harr scored twice and Caitlyn McDonald had the other point.

A 5-0 thrashing of host Garland Naaman Forest followed that.

Finding the back of the net were Gracie Harr and Jordan Scrantom with two each, and Maddie Harr recorded one.

After last week, the Lady Mustangs improved to 17-3-2 overall and are tied with Rowlett at 10-1.

