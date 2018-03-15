WHS senior a sketch above the rest

Wylie High School senior, Molly Wu, was recognized for her 1st Place sketch in the 39th Annual Mock Trial State Championship in Dallas at the George Allen Courts building on Saturday, March 3. This win came after also taking 1st Place at the Region 10 Competition on January 27.

The competition is underwritten by the Dallas Bar Association, having students argue a hypothetical civil court case written by local attorneys. Judges and attorneys served as jurors, judging teams based on courtroom etiquette. Students served as attorneys and witnesses, giving opening and closing statements, making and answering objections, and playing the parts of witnesses for both sides.

As part of the competition, each team had a sketch artist who was responsible for sketching during the actual trial, usually a time of 2 hours.

“Molly’s work was clearly exceptional,” Region 10 Mock Trial Coordinator, Jason Cooper said. “It was the only one that was clearly Television Ready.”

The Dallas Bar Association has sponsored and coordinated the statewide program since its inception in the 1970s to teach high school students how the justice system works and how the law is applied in everyday life. This was only the 2nd year for the Sketch Artist competition.

“What Molly can do with pencils and paper is unbelievable,” Wylie Coach Cindy Anderson said. “She is an amazing artist and wonderful representative of WHS. I can’t wait to see what she does at the National Competition.”

Wu now moves onto the national stage in Reno, Nevada, May 10-13, where she will be embedded with Texas State Champion Carrollton Creekview. There she will compete against 49 other artists.

“I knew it was pretty good, but just wasn’t sure if it was good enough to win,” Wu said. “I’m excited for Nationals.”

