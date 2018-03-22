Grab your basket and hop on over to local Easter events

Spring is in full bloom and area communities and civic organizations have planned Easter activities that will keep parents, children, and sometimes dogs, busy over the next two weeks.

In Wylie, In-Sync Exotics, a big cat rescue organization at 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, is holding an Easter Egg hunt Saturday, March 31. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages four through 12.

On tap are vendors, games, face painting, bounce house, sack race, egg toss, silent auction and raffles.

The event opens at 11 a.m. with the first egg hunt for kids under 6 kicking off at 1 p.m., the second hunt for those between 7 and 12-years-old starting at 2 p.m. and the cats receiving their treats at 3 p.m.

After the Easter egg hunts, children and their families are invited to view the big cats, tigers, lions, leopards, cheetahs, cougars and more.

