Run away victory

The start to the District 10-6A baseball season went exactly as planned.

Sachse came away with the 15-4 run-rule win over host Lakeview Centennial.

“Any time you can start off district with a win is big, especially against a team like them. We had struggled some in non-district and to get a win like this was key,” SHS head coach Chris Burrow said.

On the mound David Gonzalez earned the win after going the distance, striking out six, walking one and giving up four earned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

