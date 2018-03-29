Hudson MS remembers former teacher

Friends and family gathered last week at Hudson Middle School to dedicate a plaque to the late Bill Scott who taught woodworking and metal shop at the school for 14 years until his sudden death in October 2017.

The plaque, which now hangs on a wall in the school, was presented by Hudson CTE teacher Sean Hughes with Scott’s wife, Jeffrie, middle son Benjamin and sister Sarah Scott in attendance.

A refrain from friends and coworkers who spoke at the ceremony were that the veteran teacher would come off as gruff and that he was one of a kind.

