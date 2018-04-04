Next round bound

Sachse (16-3-2 overall) journeyed into the second round of the Class 6A Region II boys soccer playoffs.

They squared off Tuesday, April 3 against Conroe at Belton’s Tiger Stadium in an area match.

“There’s not going to be an easy game from here on out. That game will be no different,” SHS head coach Jacob Bruehl said.

Sachse came into the game as of the top seed from District 10-6A and Conroe was third from 12-6A.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

