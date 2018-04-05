Gift shop stacked full of homemade goodies

The Sachse Senior Center has been keeping a secret. Its gift shop holds hundreds of homemade items that residents can purchase without being a member of the senior center.

The gift shop shelves are stocked with an eclectic mix of items, like birdhouses made with license plates, handcrafted quilts, and glittering angel ornaments.

Dixie Dickson, senior center manager, said she has tried to get the community members and their visitors to come in but has had little success.

“We put this on Facebook, but it didn’t seem to generate anything. People have this stigma about coming in the senior center,” she said.

Mariam Ayad • Staff Writer • [email protected]

