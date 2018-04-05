Hudson students find their passion creating projects

For 26 minutes each day, students at Hudson Middle School take time to pursue an interest that they – and their teachers – are passionate about.

The school began “Passion Projects” in February. During a half hour each Monday through Thursday, teachers teach a lesson or run an activity on a topic of their choosing.

“We didn’t have to pick things that we taught or that we had experience with here at school. It could be things outside of school,” Librarian Kelli Cleaver said. “It’s been, I think, a really neat way to connect with the kids in a way that we wouldn’t have been able to before.”

For the full story see the April 5 issue or subscribe online.

Mariam Ayad • Staff Writer • [email protected]