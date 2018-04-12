Candidate forum set April 17

Sachse voters can find out more about the candidates for the May 5 city council election at a forum set for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at Chase Oaks Church, located at the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Third Street.

The candidate forum is sponsored by The Sachse News and hosted by Chase Oaks Church-Woodbridge and League of Women Voters of Collin County.

The format will consist of opening and closing remarks. The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters. They will field questions from the audience and each candidate will have an opportunity to answer. Time limits are imposed on remarks and responses.

Running for Place 1 on the Sachse council are incumbent Brett Franks and challenger Teddy Kinzer. Place 2 candidates include incumbent Charlie Ross and challengers Michelle Howarth, Frank Millsap and Ammar Quashshu.

Early voting begins April 23 and continues until May 1.