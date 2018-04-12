NTMWD hosts information session

The sparse turnout at a North Texas Municipal Water District information session on water quality begged the question of whether area residents complaining about their water want to hear what utility officials have to say.

NTMWD held the meeting Thursday, April 5, at its headquarters in Wylie and anticipated an appearance by environmental activist Erin Brockovich who has conducted a Facebook campaign questioning NTMWD water treatment processes. Brockovich was a no-show, but was represented by water expert Robert Bowcock.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]senews.com

For the full story see the April 12 issue or subscribe online.