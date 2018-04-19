All that jazz

It literally took breaking a leg one summer for Ray Baker to find his true passion…the saxophone.

Baseball was the culprit. The soon-to-be- high school student was sliding into second base the first game of the season when it happened.

“I had a cast on my leg for the entire summer, so there was no baseball for me,” Ray said. “The only thing I could do was to play my saxophone. I did not get the cast off until September, so there was no playing football in the ninth grade.”

As the youngest of nine children, Ray said he grew up in a very “sports-minded” family. His father, Jesse, played baseball in the Negro Baseball League and coached Little League Baseball in Manhattan, KS where they lived.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]

For the full story see the April 19 issue or subscribe online.