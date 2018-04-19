Much success

GARLAND – Sachse track made the short trek to Williams Stadium for the District 10-6A meet.

The Mustangs finished in second place with 136 points, with Rowlett totaling 142 for first and Naaman Forest had 128 for third.

The Lady Mustangs took home third with 86 points. Ahead of them were Garland with 168 and Lakeview Centennial had 85.

Earning points for the boys were Joshua Schutter (fourth in 3,200 in 13:22.06, 1,600 in 5:00.06 and 800 in 2:07.08), Seth Alvarez (sixth in 3,200 in 11:16.39), Drue Jackson (first in high jump at 6-00 and long jump at 23-08), Derrick Rose (third in high jump at 6-00), James Whyte (fourth in shot put at 44-07.25), Jarrod Langston (third in triple jump at 42-09.25 and sixth in long jump at 21-07.75), Christopher Goodwin (fifth in 800 in 2:10.60), Jalen Mayden (sixth in 100 in 11.07), Chris Washington (fourth in 400 in 51.65 and fifth in 1,600 in 5:00.48), Angel Andres (fourth in 200 in 22.34), Seth Alvarez (sixth in 1,600 in 5:02.61), Ryan Jones (fifth in discus at 133-11), Braylen Brooks (second in long jump at 23-01), Jacobee Jones (first in pole vault at 13-00) and Kevilyn Langley (second in pole vault at 10-06).

