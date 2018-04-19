Sachse church adopts local program for those in need

Those in need of grocery and clothing assistance have some more help in Sachse.

The Lakes Church at 3702 Sachse Rd. provides visitors with a hot meal, clothing and groceries on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The idea is to help people and almost as much as helping people, it’s to build relationships. Let them know that somebody cares about them,” George Dewey said.

The program, called Adopt-A-Block, was originally based in Wylie and run by nonprofit, The Bridge Connection. But after that organization chose to discontinue the program, The Lakes Church adopted the program, bringing it to Sachse at the end of last year.

Dewey knew the program, having volunteered with The Bridge Connection before it shut down, and he was instrumental in bringing the food pantry and clothing donation program to the church.

Mariam Ayad • [email protected]

