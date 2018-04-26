Here we go

Lady Mustangs softball has revenge on their minds coming into the opening round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

They’ll face Lake Highlands at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at Garland High School field at 870 W. Buckingham Rd.

“The matchup will be a tough one. They knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so I know my team will be motivated to win and advance to the next round,” Sachse head coach Pete Vamvakas said.

One season ago, Lake Highlands handed Sachse an 8-2 bi-district defeat.

The Lady Mustangs enter this year’s playoffs 18-6 overall and the District 10-6A champions.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

