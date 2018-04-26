Hudson MS brings in the chrome

There will be a Chromebook in the hand of every Hudson Middle School student starting in August as part of the Chromebook Ready 1:1 program.

The school, along with the 12 other Garland ISD middle schools, has been piloting the tablets since January.

Thirteen teachers are currently using them in the classroom for research, projects and presentations. So far at HMS, only some core classes and two Spanish classes have been able to try out the device, and teachers and students alike are enjoying the experience.

“I haven’t had a teacher complain about it,” Principal Carmen Blakey said. “The only complaint I have is that the teacher next door wants to borrow them. So everyone wants them.”

Mariam Ayad • [email protected]

