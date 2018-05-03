Election day is Saturday, May 5.

The outcome for two seats on the Sachse City Council will be determined Saturday.

Up for election in May 5 voting are Place 1 on the council, with two candidates, and Place 2, with a field of four candidates.

Running for Place 2 are incumbent Charlie Ross and challengers Frank Millsap, Michelle Howarth and Ammar Qashshu. Seeking Place 1 are incumbent Brett Franks and hopeful Teddy Kinzer.

Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and registered voters must vote at Sachse City Hall on election day.

This applies to Dallas County precincts 2940, 2941 and 2942 and Collin County precincts 144, 53 and 170.

Sachse City Hall is located at 3815-B Sachse Road.

Early voting in the city elections opened April 23, and ended May 1.

