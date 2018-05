The Lady Mustangs are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

They’re scheduled to face Oak Ridge in a best-of-three Class 6A Region II area series at the Waco ISD softball fields.

Game one is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 3 and second contest is 6 p.m. Friday, May 4. If needed a third game would be played following the conclusion of the second matchup.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

