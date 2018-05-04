Coach inducted into Sports Hall of Fame

Donna McCullough has been coaching student athletes for 25 years, the last 14 as the girls head basketball coach at Sachse High School.

All of McCullough’s hard work in Garland ISD was recognized with an induction into the Garland Sports Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual banquet was held Wednesday, April 25 at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland.

“I am honored and it is such a privilege to be included with such an exclusive group of coaches and athletes that have made an impact on the athletic programs of Garland ISD,” McCullough said.

Other inductees included Brianna Love, George Lyons and Matthew Schubzada.

She is the only girls basketball coach in Sachse High history and before that spent 11 years at Garland High School.

