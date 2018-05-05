Franks retains Place 1 seat, runoff to determine Place 2

From staff reports

Incumbent Brett Franks defeated challenger Teddy Kinzer for Place 1 in today’s Sachse City Council election.

In unofficial results Franks received 541 votes, or 64.65 percent of the total 850 votes cast. Kinzer received 309 votes.

In a crowded Place 2 race, Charlie Ross lost his bid for re-election to council receiving 170 votes, or 19.59% of the total 868 votes cast.

Challengers Michelle Howarth and Frank Millsap will face each other in a runoff election this June. Howarth received 303 votes, or 34.91 percent and Millsap received 291 votes, or 33.53 percent.

Ammar Qashshu received 104 votes, or 11.98 percent of the total votes.

The Sachse City Council is scheduled to canvass the election Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 a.m. The election results are not official until city council conducts the canvass.

Check Sachse News online at www.sachsenews.com, for continuing coverage on the 2018 Sachse City Council election.