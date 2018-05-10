Area round bound

Mustang baseball has a tough test awaiting them in the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

They’ll square off against The Woodlands in a best-of-three home-and-away series.

“They are a good team and we are going to take it one game at a time. I don’t know a whole lot about them, but it’s baseball and anything can happen,” Sachse head coach Chris Burrow said.

Game one is 7 p.m. Friday, May 11 at The Woodlands. The series shifts to Sachse for game two at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

If needed, a third game would be 30 minutes following the conclusion of the second.

The Woodlands made it to area after knocking off Rockwall 2-1 in a best-of-three bi-district series.

They took the opener 5-2, dropped the second 5-2 and won the finale 9-8 at Tillery Field in Mesquite.

Sachse opened the playoffs with a 2-0 sweep of Lake Highlands during a best-of-three series.

David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

