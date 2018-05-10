Franks retains Place 1 seat

Incumbent Brett Franks defeated challenger Teddy Kinzer for Place 1 in Saturday’s Sachse City Council election.

“I would like to thank the voters of Sachse and all my family and friends who have helped me through this,” said Franks. “I am excited to continue the work that will make Sachse better for our future.”

In unofficial results Franks received 541 votes, or 64.65 percent of the total 850 votes cast. Kinzer received 309 votes.

“I enjoyed getting to know more people in Sachse and will continue my involvement in the community,” said Kinzer. “ Thank you to everyone for their support and encouragement. I enjoyed talking with all the candidates throughout the campaign process.”

In a crowded Place 2 race, Charlie Ross lost his bid for re-election to council receiving 170 votes, or 19.59 percent of the total 868 votes cast.

