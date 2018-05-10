Girls Scouts hope to bag bronze with beans

Local Girl Scout Troop 6549 may be giving Starbucks a run for their money this summer.

The Wylie troop partnered with Audrey Wallace of the Sachse nonprofit 5 Loaves Food Pantry to work on their Bronze Project recently. The project entailed creating new coffee flavors, and now, thanks to the Scouts, Unicorn Sprinkles and Blueberry Blast are available in ½ pound bags for just $6.

Unicorn Sprinkles is a blend French vanilla and chocolate flavors and Blueberry Blast is a blend of French vanilla and blueberry flavors.

“We are working with 5 Loaves Food Pantry to create new coffee flavors, create marketing labels for the new flavors, roast, flavor, grind and package the coffee to help 5 Loaves Food Pantry raise money to be able to provide food to families in need,” Debbie Diaz, Bronze Project Leader, said.

Ten Girl Scouts worked at the pantry Sunday, May 6. They saw how coffee beans are roasted, then they ground, bagged and labeled about 100 bags of coffee.

Prior to the coffee roasting, packaging and flavoring event, Diaz reported that each Jr. Girl Scout committed to approach five local businesses about sponsorship ads that will be put on the back of the coffee bags.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]

