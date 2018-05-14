Registration deadline is May 17 for June 16 runoff election

From Staff Reports

Michelle Howarth and Frank Millsap will face each other on June 16 in a runoff election for Place 2 on Sachse City Council.

Howarth received 303 votes, or 34.91 percent and Millsap received 291 votes, or 33.53 percent in the May 5 election. The seat is held by Charlie Ross.

The last day to register to vote for the June 16 election is Thursday, May 17. Early voting will be from June 4 through June 12.

You can confirm your registration status online via www.dallascountyvotes.org. Simply navigate to the Register to Vote page and select Am I Registered? You have the option of looking up current information via your voter unique identifier, your Texas drivers license or your first and last name.

You can also call the voter registration number 214.819.6389 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.