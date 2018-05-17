County commissioners call a $750M bond election to fund freeways, roads

Collin County Commissioners last week called a $750 million bond election to fund freeways and arterial roads that address rapid growth expected to more than double the population of the county over the next 20 years.

The bond election is set for Nov. 6 and includes three propositions, $600 million for limited access roadways, $140 million for arterial roads and $10 for parks and open space improvements.

In addition, the county already has approval for $46 million in roadway spending but has not sold those bonds.

“We are moving this forward,” County Judge Keith Self said of calling the election.

Because of growth in Collin County, the proposed bonds are not expected to raise the county property tax rate. The county set its property tax rate the past two years at the level of the effective rate, the levy required to raise the same amount of revenue as the prior year and that resulted in tax rate decreases.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]

