Five Community HS seniors, five Eagle Scout awards

Five Community High School seniors are making headlines not only for walking the stage but also receiving the rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America organization.

Community High School seniors James McDaniel, Walter Hinton Barr, Alex Wheeler, Ben Wheeler and Cooper Kane will be graduating later this month as Eagle Scouts.

Only five percent of the Boy Scouts of America become Eagle Scouts and the Class of 2018 from Community High School is made up of 135 seniors and five Eagle Scouts. To put that in perspective, in 2017, Texas accounted for just 4,231 or 8 percent of the 55,000 young men who became Eagle Scouts.

Eagle Scouts are required to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, with 13 of these being special merit badges required for the rank of Eagle.

Scouts advance through seven ranks in Boy Scouts based on the badges they earn, service hours completed, knowledge of the scout Oath and Law, as well as leadership demonstrated. Through the Eagle Scout process, the boys gain insight into the benefits of community service, leadership, mentoring and working with a group. All five of the Eagle Scouts have attended CISD since kindergarten and got their start in Cub Scout Pack 327. Along the way, they joined different Troops and Crews but continued to share a dedication to Scouting and a desire to excel within the program.

