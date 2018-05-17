Too much to handle

High-scoring innings from The Woodlands proved to be Sachse’s kryptonite.
The Highlanders won the first game 8-5 at Scotland Yard and closed things out with a 9-1 road win in a best-of-three Class 6A Region II area series.
In the opening game, Sachse struck first in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead.
Chase Alford and Mark Anzaldua reached on back-to-back singles.
Tye Fairley drove them both in on a single.
In the bottom half of the same inning, the Highlanders got a two-run homerun.
The lead grew to 7-2 on an RBI single, sacrifice fly, passed ball and a two-run single.
The Highlanders scored one final time on a single for a six-run advantage.
The Woodlands would end up sending 12 batters to the plate.
David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]
For the full story see the May 17 issue or subscribe online.