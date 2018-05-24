Calling all leaders

Sachse business owners and residents will soon have the opportunity to learn all that it takes to be leaders in their own community.

Leadership Sachse is in the works and the first class should start this fall.

Committee Chairman Barry Young presented an update on the Leadership Sachse program at a recent city council meeting.

Leadership Sachse will be a partnership between the city, chamber and Sachse Economic Development Corporation.

“Committee voted unanimously to proceed,” he said. “We believe the program to be feasible and should continue as non-political with a focus on community awareness and leadership skills.”

The program will begin this September.

Patty Montagno • [email protected]

