City honored by Junior Achievement for supporting BizTown program

Junior Achievement took the opportunity to celebrate the city of Sachse at the May 7 council meeting. The city received a recognition plaque from Junior Achievement of Dallas President Jan Murfield honoring the city’s support of the popular Garland ISD program JA BizTown.

The program is located at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center. It offers students the opportunity to take advanced-level Career and Technical Education courses regardless of their home campus.

“BizTown combines in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town where sixth graders learn how to be responsible consumers, workers, and citizens,” Murfield said. “The students participate in activities that develop financial skills, managerial expertise, and civic responsibility. Students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world.”

Career and technical education courses teach skills that translate into professions.

“Because students in CTE courses receive real-world experience and hands-on training in some of the most high-demand fields, graduates often work their way through college or enter the workforce straight out of high school,” she said. “Students can also earn industry certifications and college credit while in high school.”

