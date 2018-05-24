Police Department honors fallen officers during memorial tribute

About 50 people were in attendance May 14 at the grounds in front of the City of Sachse Public Safety building for a flag lowering ceremony honoring fallen officers during the official National Peace Officers Memorial Day event.

Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, Assistant Chief Steven Baxter and Lt. Marty Cassidy presided over the ceremony. Mayor Mike Felix read a proclamation explaining the origin of National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

On average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 57 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1791, more than 19,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sylvester on behalf of the Sachse Police Department thanked all who came out to the flag lowering ceremony as a show of support to law enforcement across the country.

Names of fallen officers were read and Amazing Grace was played as three police officers lowered the flags to half-staff. A blue memorial wreath was prominently displayed in front of the flags.

“Today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day,” he said. “We are thankful for all of our brothers and sisters who have given the ultimate sacrifice. And to their loved ones, we thank you for your sacrifices as well. We honor the memories of the fallen; today and everyday…they are never forgotten.”

Patty Montagno • [email protected]

For the more stories like this see the May 24 issue or subscribe online.