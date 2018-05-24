Upton, Harr collect superlatives for 2018 season

The Lady Mustangs galloped away with all-district honors for the 2018 soccer season.

Leading the way was Gracie Harr as the Most Valuable Player and Goalkeeper of the Year Sam Upton.

Making the first-team were Caitlyn McDonald, Maddie Harr, Hailey Wells and Jordan Lande.

Kyndle Brewer, Ashley Sauceda, Jordan Scrantom and Brittnee Clinebell made the second-team.

Honorable mentions went to Victoria Shelton and Mandy Wallace.

Sachse finished the season 20-3-2 overall and were co-10-6A champs with Rowlett.

The Lady Mustangs opened the Class 6A Region II playoffs with a 5-0 win over Dallas W.T. White in bi-district.

In the following game, area, they bested Tyler Lee. Their season ended in the regional quarterfinals following a 1-0 shootout loss to Coppell.

The Lady Cowboys goalie, seventh shooter, scored the game winner.

The match was scoreless after two halves and remained at 0-0 after two 10 minute overtime periods.

