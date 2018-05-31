Accessory dwelling units discussed at workshop

Accessory buildings on one acre lots and portables were discussed at length by members of the Sachse City Council during the May 21 Workshop at Sachse City Hall.

Community Development Director Dusty McAfee was on hand to answer questions and give guidance regarding the topic.

McAfee explained that “historically” accessory building regulations were contained in each separate zoning district. Then universal regulations governing accessory structures as a stand-alone section of the zoning ordinance evolved.”

While implementing universal regulations, or when making minor tweaks to the ordinance, over the years, ripple effects within the zoning ordinance were created that require correction. “This maintenance of existing ordinances is considered routine in order to maintain a healthy and functioning regulatory framework,” he said.

According to McAfee, Accessory Dwelling Units, sometimes referenced to as granny flats, garage apartments, back houses, or mother-in-law suites, are currently allowed only in the Old Town area.

Patty Montagno • [email protected]

