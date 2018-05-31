Mustangs nominated for play on field

A trio of Sachse football players were honored for their play on the field this past season.

Jalen Mayden, Ashton Brooks and Isaiah Humphries were nominated for the Subway Super Team for this past season.

Mayden was selected at quarterback, Brooks as a linebacker and Humphries at defensive back.

There were 300 players from around the state, ranging from small school to private school teams.

Sachse finished last season 12-1 overall, were District 10-6A champions for a second straight season and went three rounds deep in the Class 6A Div. I playoffs.

They beat Lake Highlands 49-28 in Garland and Rockwall 24-17 in overtime at Allen’s Eagle Stadium, and fell 42-35 to Hendrickson in the following round at the Waco ISD Stadium.

Sachse will remain in 10-6A for the coming 2018 season along with Garland, Naaman Forest, Lakeview Centennial, North Garland, South Garland and Rowlett.

New to the district is Wylie. The Pirates spent the last two years in 6-6A and made the playoffs in 2016.

They finished last season 3-7 overall and tied Plano East at 2-5.

Making the playoffs were Allen, Denton Guyer, Plano and McKinney.

David Jenkins • [email protected]

For the more stories like this see the May 31 issue or subscribe online.