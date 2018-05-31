SHS announces Class of 2018 valedictorian, salutatorian

Decisions to work hard in the classroom and on their own led two Sachse High School students to earn the top rankings in the Class of 2018.

SHS has named Jayson Werth valedictorian and Taylor Enslin salutatorian. They lead a graduating class of 670.

Jayson, 18, has held the top spot all four years. He has a GPA of 4.8913.

“Some subjects were natural, but for the most part I had to work pretty hard,” he said. “I can study some things and kind of get it, but I definitely have to do homework.”

He has been involved with Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Honor Society, jazz band and the Ultimate Frisbee team. He also held the positions of band president, clarinet section leader and head of the computer science UIL team.

The valedictorian will attend Southern Methodist University and plans to major in computer science.

“Computer science has been really interesting to me since freshman year because of the amazing teaching and the relevance,” he said. “My parents were also part of that field, so I’ve always been exposed to that type of job.”

Jayson is the son of Debbie and Warren Werth. He started his education in Garland Independent School District in ninth grade.

During high school, he learned how to balance time between classes and extracurricular activities.

“Get involved in clubs and make sure you’re studious from the beginning. Some people take freshman year as a joke, and then they get to senior year and realize their GPA is bad,” the valedictorian said. “Focus on those easier classes so when you get to the harder classes, you can enjoy them more.”

Morgan Howard • [email protected]

